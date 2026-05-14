Fran and Rose are on Fire Island watching Pretty Woman like transgender Cocomelon. This led us to survey the limited canon of movies and shows about sex work.

This week, we discuss a pu pu platter of topics old and new. In case you missed the memo — LAV is releasing episodes without a paywall for the first time in 2.5 years. Patreon subscribers receive ad-free episodes and bonus deep dive episodes in the style of our old format. Listen to the latest free episode here:

LIKE A VIRGIN

This ep features discussion on:

Why the latest episode of Hacks is prestige television

Is All Stars S11 worth watching?

Serial Mom and why the hell can’t John Waters get a movie funded?

The Autopsy of Jane Doe, who is giving puss by the way

What are the birthdays of the Sex and the City “fabulous four?” Inside a disinformation campaign.

Bonus episode dropping this week about non-Disney media, inspired by recent conversations about Fern Gully, Thief and the Cobbler, and the Swan Princess.

Xoxo Fran & Rose

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