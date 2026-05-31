A jam-packed week for thirsty virgins. In our free main episode, we discuss our recent experience at the Cats revival on Broadway. We were, ashamedly, highly skeptical about the staging and were proven wrong in ways we could barely squeeze into an hour.

We share a bit of background on the original musical’s reputation and a play-by-play of how the revival updated the T.S. Eliot acid trip. We also discuss Blue Film, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo, and Mannequin starring Kim Cattrall.

Free Episode

And dear Patreon benefactresses, your first bonus episode is here! In addition to ad-free episodes, Patreon subscribers get this deep dive unpacking cult classic non-Disney cartoons of yesteryear, inspired by our recent viewing of The Pagemaster, Swan Princess, and discussion of The Thief and the Cobbler — a dark, uncanny proto-Aladdin. Into the rabbit hole!

With the live-action Fern Gully reboot announced, we decided to watch the og and discuss some of its little known history at length. I bet you didn’t know how badly you needed this much information about the radical ethos of the fairy film, why Disney tried to crush its production, and how its environmentalism message encapsulated a moment in the Hollywood industry.

We also establish a sort of personality test based on which niche children’s fiction archetype you gravitated to as a kid. Are you a:

Fairy Girl Horse Girl Witch Girl Princess Girl

Rose is a witch girl, Fran is a fairy girl. Who are you? Virgins, please call in!

In addition to our Fern Gully close reading, there were other non-Disney cult classics we discussed in this episode:

The Last Unicorn — trans allegory

Secrets of NIMH — also pretty trans

Fievel Goes West — Art Spiegelman almost sued!

Thumbelina — also trans

Cats Don’t Dance — Fran’s villain origin story. Go back and listen to our full episode on this!

The Prince of Egypt — also trans

Road to Eldorado — horny bi propaganda for Spanish colonization

The Magic Voyage — magical realist propaganda for Spanish colonization

Balto — hot

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron — also hot

Brave Little Toaster — basically Toy Story but in a Williams & Sonoma

Animated Lion Witch & the Wardrobe — the white witch’s skull cap!

Animated Lord of the Rings — and explanation of the origin of the “diva doll”

Anastasia — “It’s me….. Anastasia!”

The Iron Giant — introducing children to the concept of mortality

F*CK WE FORGOT TO TALK ABOUT ALL DOGS GO TO HEAVEN!!!!

Patreon-Only Episode

Xoxo Fran & Rose

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