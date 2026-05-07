Listen to our full review of Devil Wears Prada 2 for free here, or wherever you get podcasts.

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The year is 202(*cough*). A once-young writer in New York City has paid her dues in a truly thankless business for over a decade. I mean, she used to get treated like caca in her early years — the stories she could tell you! International flights, deadweight boyfriends, corporate espionage, and workplace harassment galore. But she’s a decorated media figure now with a steady editor gig. That’s all behind her… Psych! Everyone at her job is getting laid off — again! — and she is no exception. She’d like to leave this crumbling industry forever, but she has rent to pay. She sits in her apartment wearing a Björk t-shirt, staring at the Oh, Mary! tote hanging by the door. I deserve to live somewhere worthy of a thirtysomething, she thinks. A job opportunity falls into her lap at (*cough*cough*). It’s pretty much the last possible job opportunity at the last possible institution that still pays magazine journalists a living wage — and twice as much as the last. The only catch? She has to report to someone who is known mythologically as a huge bitch. To be honest, mythological bitches, she can handle. But would she sacrifice her self-respect? Compartmentalize every award, accolade, and accomplishment she’s gained in her storied career only to return to caca? Selling out for the bottom third of a corporate ladder where she wouldn’t even be the shiniest cog in the machine? She checks her credit card bill and sighs. Why yes, I think she would do just that.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Andi Sachs re-enters Miranda Priestly’s office triumphant on arrival, with a confidence that is unfamiliar to the storied editor-in-chief who, of course, deflates her with a single sentence before begrudgingly welcoming her back to the grind. At this moment, Rose leaned over her Alamo Drafthouse seat and whispered to me, “Triggered much?”

And to be totally honest, no I wasn’t triggered. I was transfixed. Not by the fashion (which wasn’t really giving) or the comedy (which wasn’t giving unless Emily Blunt was on screen), but by the film’s uncanny, contemporary-to-the-minute depiction of the media industry and its real-life counterparts: The uber-rich dynastic family that owns Runway’s media company is looking to liquidate yet another asset. They’ve tried cutting costs — its Milk Studios for you! They’ve tried cutting down on the extravagances of the C-Suite, and the execs are feeling the burn, yearning for the good ol’ days where they could be openly racist and fatphobic. An editor’s role isn’t really editing anymore, it’s managing comment sections and advertisers.

Inevitably, a billionaire must save them. But the riveting question lies: Will Andi team up with her former abuser and save the day by selling Runway to the good billionaire instead of the bad billionaire?

Among everything it offers, DWP2 is most successful in its commentary on a disintegrating industry, though Meryl Streep refrained from using that word. In the interview for her (banger) Vogue cover shoot promoting the film, she says:

“I was interested in the business part of it, that thing of carrying the weight of many, many people’s jobs, running a big organization, keeping it going somehow. With this one, I thought, Well, where are they going to go? Now that everything’s disintegrating, now that these institutions are being undermined or exploded in a way that who knows what is happening in the world right now — I wondered what they were going to do. And I do think they’ve located something true about the business now.”

“I like to think we’re evolving rather than disintegrating,” AW said in her response. “We are still here. We’re all doing our jobs.” This leads Meryl to diplomatically retract her use of “disintegrating.”

In this chapter of the story, we have a new Andi and a new Miranda, each grounded in realism after years of weathering economic conditions that turned the glamorous ivory tower of their workplace into a literal dump. Perhaps Andi finally realizes something about Miranda that most of us did as an audience of the first film: Miranda is undeniably fierce. She is so fierce, in fact, that she hardly seems like the villain. At a certain point, when someone as real as her has survived as long and gained as much respect, perhaps all the ways we thought she was a “bitch” were actually a product of what she’s survived. And if Andi is here, work-work-working away, shoveling slop at the dump day in and day out, was she any better? She really does love to work, after all. Maybe she could settle into the job forever, marry a boring real estate developer, and escape the narrow clutches of Lauren Sanchez — er, I mean Emily Charlton.

Listen to our full unfiltered review of the film in your RSS feed — the first fully free episode of Like a Virgin in two and a half years.

This episode also features:

Rose’s recommendation for Mel C’s new album Sweat

Why Fran is recently obsessed with Ninajirachi

A new LAV brand pillar has emerged, and it goes by the name Half Man on HBOmax — quintessentially Fran-and-Rose shit in the sense that it is prestige stepbrother porn.

Is the Met Gala dead? Our favorites from the night, an explanation of the theme, and our honest opinion on Hudson William’s “look.”

Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get podcasts.

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XOXO Andi