Fran Tirado

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Alexander Chee
May 1

Ok I’m in.

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Madeleine
Apr 30

Now I’m extra excited to see it! Reminds me a little of a play I saw in maybe my early 20s called The Dresser about an aging stage actor losing his memory and his personal dresser who is in love with him that I really liked. Apparently there are a couple film versions too, one from 1983 with Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay (the latter is in one of my favourite Dickens adaptations that also features Anne Hathaway! Nicholas Nickleby from 2002) and one from 2015 with Anthony Hopkins and Sir Ian McKellen.

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