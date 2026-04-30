Hi virgins, is this thing on?

Fran and Rose here. This week’s episode of LAV dove fist-deep into the Cronenbergian chest-hole known to the homosexual world as Mother Mary.

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But just how homosexual was the thrilling Anne Hathaway-Michaela Coel two-hander about the titular popstar and a tortured relationship with her former costumer? Logline would suggest very. The Taylor Swift-maximalism of the concert setpieces as featured in the trailer would suggest extremely. Songs written by Charli xcx, Jack Antonoff, and supporting castmember FKA Twigs who plays a possessed house-call witch for the elite class? (Nice work if you can get it!) And not to mention cameos from Hunter Schafer and Kaia Gerber who play the leads’ respective admin dolls. Okay, now this is just gay Twitter bait. They are shooting fags in a barrel.

Yet, as soon as Anne and Michaela are in the same room, the film felt like something much different — like an episode of Couple’s Therapy and you, the viewer, are Orna. These women were processing their former relationship, scene after scene, flashback after flashback. It’s giving anxious-avoidant attachment styles, boundary communication, and a bit of EMDR.

Mother Mary is about two things. It’s about a breakup. And it’s about making an Iris van Herpen dress. That’s it. One could argue that its about a secret third thing, which is a ghost — but as the film (somewhat annoyingly) declares itself “not a ghost story” ahead of the opening credits, that means the entity in this film is not a ghost but a metaphor for the breakup itself, in the form of a billowing, anthropomorphic cut of red organza — or was it chiffon? An important detail left out.

In our review of this film, we declared it, and we don’t use this word lightly, sapphic. A lesbian masterpiece disguised as gay guy Twitter fodder. It is perhaps one of the most sapphic films we’d ever seen, and that’s saying something. It’s no surprise that director David Lowery had Portrait of a Lady on Fire as one of his references for the film. This movie is about women. Actresses actressing. In fact, there was not a single man who spoke in this film — not one word.

In our full review, we dissect the genetic makeup of Mother Mary herself and which popstars seem to be referenced, sonically and in aesthetics. We also talk about why this film surprised us over and over again, and its rating on the LAV suck-o-meter.

Also featured in this episode:

Gossip: guess which substance Fran did on her birthday

The (alleged!) story of how (allegedly!) Jennifer Lopez (allegedly!!!) killed her gay hair stylist Jesus Guerrero (allegedliciously!!!!!!)

Why the new Gaga x Doechii song for Devil Wears Prada 2 is basically a RuPaul song (complimentary)

Initial forecast of Madonna’s Confessions II based on her press tour and first single. Interpolating “I Feel Love” again? Groundbreaking….

An overview of what Rose refers to as Stephen King’s “gay period”

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Xoxo Fran & Rose

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