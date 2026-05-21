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Virgins, it was a fashiony episode this week — summarizing all the insider baseball context, even if you don’t care about this stuff.

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But, this… stuff? Even if you’re not a fashion girly, the bewildering Gucci Resort show in Times Square has implications beyond the runway. There’s a reason the fashion world can’t stop tweeting mixed reviews about Demna’s current reign as newly appointed creative director — his influence is consequential! I mean, you can’t walk 5 minutes through Bushwick without clocking the big pants, wrap sunglasses, rave goth aesthetic Demna created. The designer has truly changed how we dress. So after two collections and a lookbook, the standard is set high for his take on Gucci, which is still not totally defined. (These things take time, we get it!)

I went to the show last week and geeked out with Rose about our feelings on the clothes, how Gucci’s success is entwined with the existential crisis of the luxury industry as a whole, and the impossible task still ahead of Demna.

And say what you want, Demna knows how to put on a fucking show. The Times Square takeover reportedly cost close to $10 million. And with it came a kind of consumerist performance art we know the designer for — every billboard covered in faux Gucci ads and campy voiceover selling “Gucci Gym” and “Gucci Pets.” It was an experience so gargantuan and impossible, bringing a level of fantasy few brands can pull off — not just with dollars, but a sort of earned monumentalism and grandeur.

“Tasteslop,” a term coined on the Nemesis Substack, points toward a certain kind of aggregated aesthetic or curation that is so far removed from personhood and the origin of said taste, that it might not be taste at all. (I talked about “tasteslop” on Vibe Check this week.) No one in fashion understands public taste the way Demna does, and that includes taste good and bad. A little bad taste is better than no taste, Diana Vreeland once said. And much of Demna’s oeuvre introduces characters based on just that: real people he sees buying luxury clothing. And though the gay internet mostly only ever sees these clothes professionally styled on models, influencers, or celebrities, the fact of the matter is that the majority of luxury consumers are boring, ugly, or tasteless, and sometimes all three. Demna puts some of these consumers on a pedestal and remixes them, often wrangling muses you love to hate like Lindsay Lohan and Kim K. When he emerged on the fashion scene, it wasn’t “tasteslop,” it was commentary and dadaism. But after seeing a certain kind of copy of a copy of a copy —no matter how much intention behind it — the public response to the collection seems to be asking for something well within Demna’s ability: invention.

Demna’s Duchampian approach to meaning-making translated quite brilliantly in Times Square to the tune of Tom Ford. Certain models walked down the street like shiny versions of a real pedestrian you might see walking through the worst place in Manhattan at 9PM. A twink doing her walk of shame. A FiDi bro heading to Penn Station. A sex worker. A mob wife. An uptown socialite. It was an ode to New York people — the best and the worst of them.

In Cathy Horyn’s review of the collection, Demna shared that he is being pressed for a signature Gucci aesthetic, one he hasn’t quite come up with yet. “We need to have one thing that is you at Gucci. You did that at Balenciaga, so what is it here?” one stakeholder reportedly asked him. We are asking the same thing, girl. You practically invented chunky shoes and expensive gas station sunglasses — and thank you for that! We wait with baited breath for Demna to put forth his breakout Gucci trend — and whatever it is, it will be better than fur-lined loafers. Sorry Alessandro disciples, but that shit was nasty.

Also discussed in this episode of Like a Virgin:

What are the best dresses in Disney princess canon?

Rose finally watched Malcolm in the Middle, Fran’s formative Bush Era media

What the hell is going on with John Travolta’s kangol hat at Cannes?

Rose’s review of Widow’s Bay on Apple TV+

A partial syllabus of summer culture Rose and Fran will discuss in future episodes: The Vampire Lestat House of the Dragon Euphoria Scary Movie 6 The Odyssey Disclosure Day Maybe Supergirl Mmmmaybe Spiderman Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma Blue Film Ariana Grande’s Petal Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love Madonna’s Confessions II



Xoxo Fran & Rose

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