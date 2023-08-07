Fran Tirado
Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
There Should Be More Movies Glamorizing S*x W*rk
Also, is All Stars s11 worth watching?
May 14
3
My Own Private "Devil Wear’s Prada"
Dispatches from a girl with no real-life parallels to DWP2 at all....
May 7
19
2
1
April 2026
Mother Mary Is a Deeply Lesbian Movie Disguised as a Gay Guy Movie
Plus, Confessions II forecasting, new Gaga, and how J-Lo (allegedly!) killed her hairstylist.
Apr 30
9
2
March 2026
Help! I Can’t Stop Watching Ouran High School Host Club
I am actually writing these days, it turns out.
Mar 9
14
2
2
August 2023
We Don't Have to Be "Important"
Dispatches from 2023's Doll Invasion of Fire Island
Aug 7, 2023
20
1
May 2023
Doing Less at the End of the World
This book changed my life and it might change yours!
May 11, 2023
20
2
April 2023
The Enduring Legacy of Ugly Betty
How Ms. Suarez made me who I am
Apr 27, 2023
16
January 2022
We Should All Live More Like Ándre Leon Talley
On beauty and the pursuit of it
Jan 21, 2022
11
December 2021
My 50 Fave Music, Movies, TV, and Books of 2021
Okay, it's not all "queer" but it is definitely gay.
Dec 30, 2021
7
13 More Taurus-Approved Holiday Gifts for Queers
For the kinky, crunchy, astrological, luxurious, and mutual aid-minded!
Dec 9, 2021
4
November 2021
12 Gift Ideas for Gays, Queers, and Sensitive Types
'tis the damn season for art books, gold jewelry, and emo-ass card games!
Nov 29, 2021
3
Everyone Is Having a Really Hard Time Right Now
On Adele, the moon, and other things to get your spirits up
Nov 22, 2021
7
1
© 2026 Fran Tirado
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts